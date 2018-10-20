Mega Millions Grows to Largest Prize Ever

Despite strong ticket sales, there was no grand prize Mega Millions winner Friday night. The huge Mega Millions jackpot continues to roll.

Lottery officials say no one matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing, so an estimated $1.6 billion will be up for grabs Tuesday. The new jackpot breaks the record for a U.S. lottery prize, which was set in 2016 when the Powerball jackpot reached $1.58 billion.

The Kansas Lottery tells KSAL News, from 5:00-7:00 pm, sales were running about $5,000 per minute. Total sales in Kansas for the Mega Millions drawing were $3,213,995.

Though not at a historic amount like Mega Millions, the Powerball jackpot is also huge as well. Saturday night’s estimated jackpot is $470 million.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.