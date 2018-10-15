Mega Millions Close to Setting New Record

Kansas Lottery players, like players everywhere, are talking about Mega Millions and making sure they have their tickets for the next drawing.

No ticket matched all numbers in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, meaning the jackpot is now $654 million (cash option $372.6 million), just short of setting a new record. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $656 million, hit March 30, 2012 and split among winners in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday.

Other jackpots are also generating excitement. The Powerball jackpot players will be trying to capture Wednesday night is an estimated $345 million ($199 cash option) after no ticket matched all numbers in the Saturday night drawing.

The Lotto America jackpot also rolled over the weekend. Any player who matches all numbers Wednesday night will win $9.6 million ($5.53 million cash option).

A Super Kansas Cash ticket that matches all numbers Monday night will win a cash jackpot estimated at $3.01 million, the fifth largest jackpot for that game. A record $3.62 million jackpot was claimed July 29, 2017.

How long have jackpots been rolling?

Mega Millions last hit July 24, 2018

Powerball last hit August 11, 2018

Lotto America last hit May 5, 2018

Super Kansas Cash last hit January 10, 2018

What does it cost to play?