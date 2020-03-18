Salina, KS

Media reports: Broncos agree to trade for five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey

DenverBroncos.comMarch 18, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos may have added a disruptive force to their defensive line.

Denver reportedly agreed to a trade for five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, according to multiple media reports.

The Broncos will reportedly give up a 7th-round pick in exchange for Casey.

The move cannot be made official until the new NFL league year begins at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, March 18.

Casey, a former third-round pick from USC, had spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans.

He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the last five seasons, and he was named a second-team All-Pro in 2013.

In 2019, Casey appeared in 14 games, recording one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five sacks, 44 tackles, five tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

Casey has missed just five regular-season games during his career and started 137 of those 139 games. He has tallied eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 51 sacks, 493 tackles, 84 tackles for loss and 115 quarterback hits.

He is one of just 10 NFL players with at least five sacks in each of the last seven seasons.

Casey also ranked 11th against the run in 2019 among interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

His current contract reportedly runs through the 2022 season.

Casey is the second player the Broncos have reportedly traded for this offseason. Denver has also reportedly agreed to trade a 2020 fourth-round pick for Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Both moves would become official on Wednesday afternoon.

