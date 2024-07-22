Meddys to Open Salina Location

A restaurant known for its authentic Mediterranean food is planning a Salina location.

According to Salina Downtown, Meddys will open a Salina location at 305 S Santa Fe, in a building which most recently housed a Safelite auto glass repair business.

According to Meddys, they specialize in a Mediterranean menu, with everything prepared fresh daily with wholesome ingredients, from traditionally marinated meats, to freshly baked pita, to hearty spreads like hummus and shawarmas. They also salads specialize in salads made to order.

The opening date of Meddys in Salina has not yet been determined.

_ _ _

Photo via Meddys