Meddys Set to Open

A project which began in July of last year will culminate this week with the grand opening in Salina of a restaurant known for its authentic Mediterranean food .

According to Meddys, the grand opening is this Sunday, July 20th. Meddys is located at 304 S Santa Fe.

The Salina Meddys is in a building which most recently housed a Safelite auto glass repair business, prior to undergoing a $2.6 million renovation.

Meddys specialize in a Mediterranean menu, with everything prepared fresh daily with wholesome ingredients, from traditionally marinated meats, to freshly baked pita, to hearty spreads like hummus and shawarmas. They also salads specialize in salads made to order.

With the new Salina location, Meddys has 13 restaurants across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

