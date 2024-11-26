Meddys Closer to Opening in Salina

A Mediterranean-style restaurant is closer to officially opening in downtown Salina.

On Monday, city commissioners executed a transferee agreement from 1858 Properties and developers of Salina 2020 (an organization that revitalizes downtown Salina) to construct Meddys Mediterranean restaurant on 304 S Santa Fe in the future. The property initially was a Safelite auto glass repair business, which will be redeveloped into the upcoming restaurant.

Salina 2020 commented they are “excited” and looking forward to bringing the restaurant into fruition. 1858 Properties will be issuing the investment as they will lease the building to Meddys.

Meddy’s location falls within a previously predetermined development area, so the the project qualifies for TIF financing. TIF, or Tax Increment Financing, is simple in concept. It calls for local taxing bodies to make a joint investment in the development or redevelopment of an area, with the intent that any short-term gains be reinvested and leveraged so that all taxing bodies will receive larger financial gains in the future.

The total budget of the project is $2,608,288 to establish the restaurant.

According to Meddys, they specialize with everything prepared fresh daily with wholesome ingredients, from traditionally marinated meats, to freshly baked pita, to hearty spreads like hummus and shawarmas. They also salads specialize in salads made to order.

The opening date has yet to be determined.