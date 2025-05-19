The event which marks the official countdown to the Smoky Hill River Festival is almost here. The Medallion Quest begins Wednesday.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, beginning in 2009 the Medallion Quest brings the community together to celebrate the arts in a creative and connected way. Over the years, families and friends have searched side by side, solved riddles, and endeavored to find the Medallion.

The first Medallion Quest clue will be shared live from the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Ave., at 4 pm on Wednesday, May 21, by Salina Arts & Humanities Arts Commissioners. After the launch on May 21, two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided daily at 7:30 am and 4:30 pm until the Medallion is found.

There is no cost to participate in Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2025 prize package includes the following:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 12

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts



“The Festival Medallion Quest is the perfect way to kick off the festival season,” says Director Brad Anderson. “Thousands of searchers get to see the town with new eyes as they interpret clues and get creative trying to find the Medallion.”

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Medallion will be hidden on public property within the Salina city limits, which may include city parks. Curfew hours for all city parks remain in effect during the Quest and are posted at each park. It will not be hidden at Kenwood or Oakdale Parks, on private property, or on Salina Airport Authority property. Locating the Medallion does not require the destruction of property.

All clues and notifications will be posted on the Festival Medallion Quest and Smoky Hill River Festival websites, through participating local media partners, and physically outside the west entrance of the Salina Arts & Humanities Office at 211 West Iron Ave.

_ _ _

For more information on the Festival Medallion Quest or the Smoky Hill River Festival, call 785-309-5770, visit festivalmedallionquest.com, riverfestival.com, or Facebook.com/SHRiverFestival.