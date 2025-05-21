Medallion Hunt Begins

Medallion Hunters! Are you ready? The 2025 Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Hunt has officially started.

The first clue was released by Salina Arts and Humanities staff, at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum.

Clue #1: TURN TO LIQUID

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Medallion will be hidden on public property within the Salina city limits, which may include city parks. Curfew hours for all city parks remain in effect during the Quest and are posted at each park. It will not be hidden at Kenwood or Oakdale Parks, on private property, or on Salina Airport Authority property. Locating the Medallion does not require the destruction of property.