Meat Judging Camp Planned

The award-winning Garden City Community College Meat Judging Team will host a meat judging camp, scheduled for August 2-3.. The camp will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day in the GCCC Meat Lab, located in the John Collins Vocational Technical Building.

According to the school, this two-day camp offers a comprehensive learning experience. The first day is dedicated to hands-on learning, providing participants with practical skills and knowledge. On the second day, attendees will apply what they’ve learned in a practice contest, simulating real judging scenarios.

The camp is open to all skill levels, with two distinct categories:

Beginners : Ages 8-10, or those with less than a year of judging experience.

: Ages 8-10, or those with less than a year of judging experience. Experienced: Ages 11-18, or those with more than a year of judging experience.

The registration fee is $75 per person, which includes lunch on both days. Housing is not provided.

To secure a spot, please contact Skyler Glenn at [email protected] or 620-290-7068 before registration closes on Monday, July 29th.