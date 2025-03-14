Measles Case Confirmed in SW Kansas

A measles case is confirmed in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a measles case has been confirmed in Stevens County. Health officials say it’s not known if the case is linked to any ongoing outbreaks, but the Stevens County Health Department is notifying people who might have been exposed to the disease.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread from an infected person to others from four days before, to four days after the rash appears.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important for anyone exposed and experiencing symptoms to isolate from others with the exception of visiting a health care provider.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The measles case is the first confirmed case in Kansas since 2018.