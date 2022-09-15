Meals on Wheels Driveway

A lunch crowd traffic jam has prompted changes at the Saline County Senior Center.

Over the past two weeks work crews have been removing dirt and preparing the grounds for a semicircular concrete driveway to be poured to help alleviate double parking problems during the busy lunch hour.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News the project has been on the to-do list for sometime.

The new driveway on the south side of the former Saline County Courthouse will accommodate volunteers who pickup and deliver meals to senior citizens and shut-ins throughout the week. The popular lunch menu at the Senior Center fills up the west side parking lot with hungry patrons everyday.