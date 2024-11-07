Meal to Benefit Student Emergency Fund

The Salina community is invited to attend “Chicken Noodles for a Cause,” a dinner fundraiser hosted by Salina Tech in partnership with the Salina VFW. The event will take place on Friday, November 8, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Salina VFW (1108 W Crawford St). Every meal purchased will go toward Salina Tech’s Student Emergency Fund, which directly helps students who are dealing with unexpected hardships.

For just $10, attendees will enjoy a comforting meal of chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a roll, with options to dine in or carry out. There will also be a bake sale featuring homemade treats and an exciting 50/50 raffle, offering the chance to win a cash prize.

This fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a meal, and support Salina Tech students in need. Guests are encouraged to bring cash, an appetite, and a friend to help make a difference!