Meadowlark Trail Project Completed

A project which has been nearly 30 years in the making is complete.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, thanks to the volunteers who have diligently worked for many years the Meadowlark Trail project is complete, connecting the communities of Lindsborg and McPherson. Volunteers worked on this nearly 13-mile rail-trail for 28 years.

The Meadowlark Trail stretches along a former Union Pacific railroad corridor for 12.6 miles between the cities of McPherson and Lindsborg. The corridor was rail banked in 1997 by the Central Kansas Conservancy, which has since been hard at work developing the trail. Meadowlark Trail is open for use from Lindsborg to McPherson, although conditions vary along the length.

In the south, the trail begins at the northwestern edge of the city of McPherson. It travels north for 4 miles through farmland to Pawnee Road. This section of trail has a smooth crushed limestone surface.

In the north, the trail begins at the southern endpoint of the paved Välkommen Trail in Lindsborg. The Meadowlark Trail meets the Välkommen Trail at the Old Mill Campground, located a short walk from the McPherson County Old Mill Museum on Mill Street.

Continuing south from the campground, the trail offers a bit more shade than the section of trail closer to McPherson, as it is enveloped by trees.

Before reaching Smoky Valley Road, the trail meets an edge of the winding Smoky Hill River. This portion of trail currently ends at Shawnee Road in an open field.

A map of all Rail to Trail treks is found here: https://www.visitlindsborg.com/media/Attractions/Kansas-Rail-Trails-012925_Meadowlark Trail.pdf

Photos via All Trails