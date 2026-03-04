McPherson Voters Approve USD 418 Bond Questions

Voters in the McPherson Public Schools USD 418 community approved two bond questions in a Tuesday election.

According to the school district, Bond Question 1 passed with 63.6% of the vote, and Bond Question 2 passed with 60.2% of the vote. Officials say these results reflect the community’s investment in safe, modern learning environments and long-term planning to support student success across the district.

“This vote is about our students and the opportunities we can create for them,” said Dr. Shiloh Vincent, Superintendent of McPherson Public Schools. “We are deeply grateful to our community for their trust and support. Because of this investment, we can continue building strong schools that inspire students every day.”

The bond plan was developed through a comprehensive planning process that included community surveys, staff and family input, and facility assessments. The approved projects are designed to address current needs while planning responsibly for the future of the district.

With voter approval secured, the USD 418 Board of Education will now move into the next phase of the process. The Board, along with the district’s facility committee, will partner with the district’s architectural team to begin detailed planning and design work.

This next phase will include:

Scheduling focus groups with staff and stakeholders

Developing detailed timelines for construction and implementation

Outlining the oversight process

The district is committed to ongoing communication throughout each phase of the project to ensure transparency and continued community engagement.

“Our focus remains on students,” Vincent said. “Every decision we make moving forward will be centered on creating the best possible learning environments so our students can grow, achieve, and thrive.”

Additional information and updates will be shared with the community as planning progresses.