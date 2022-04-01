Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 35 °

McPherson, Ford County Individuals Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud

Todd PittengerApril 1, 2022

Two individuals have been found guilty on Medicaid fraud charges and ordered to repay a total of more than $25,000 in restitution for illegally used taxpayer funds.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, 35-year-old Katherine Leah Bohanon of McPherson, was sentenced earlier this week in McPherson County District Court by Judge John Klenda on one count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Bohanon, who pleaded guilty to the charge in January, was ordered by Judge Klenda to pay $12,167 in restitution and sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

An investigation by Schmidt’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division determined that Bohanon filed false claims to the Medicaid program from between March 2018 and August 2019. Bohanon claimed to be providing services for a minor child but was in fact often not even present with the child, and was working as a para-professional at McPherson High School during the times she billed Medicaid.

On March 25, 33-year-old Zachary Xavier Grey of Dodge City was sentenced in Ford County District Court by Judge Sidney R. Thomas on one count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Grey was ordered to pay $12,983 in restitution. Grey was also sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation.

Investigators from the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division determined that Grey filed false claims to the Medicaid program from April 2016 through August 2018 while working as a personal care assistant. Investigators found that Grey was not providing the services in Dodge City but was working other jobs elsewhere, and, at other times, was living and working in the Kansas City metro area.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

McPherson, Ford County Individuals ...

Two individuals have been found guilty on Medicaid fraud charges and ordered to repay a total of mor...

April 1, 2022 Comments

Two-Vehicle Accident Injures Two

Kansas News

April 1, 2022

Moped Stolen

Kansas News

April 1, 2022

Juvenile Damages Education Center

Kansas News

April 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two-Vehicle Accident Inju...
April 1, 2022Comments
Moped Stolen
April 1, 2022Comments
Juvenile Damages Educatio...
April 1, 2022Comments
Kansas Transitioning to E...
March 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra