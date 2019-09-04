McBroom’s 1st RBI, Soler’s 40th HR spark KC

KANSAS CITY — Ryan McBroom, just acquired on Saturday from the Yankees, delivered his first Major League RBI which got the Royals rolling en route to a 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will go for the three-game sweep on Thursday.

McBroom singled in Hunter Dozier in the fourth inning, cutting Detroit’s lead to 3-1. The Royals added another run in the inning on a wild pitch. McBroom had two hits on the night.

Meanwhile, designated hitter Jorge Soler, who set the franchise single-season record for home runs when he hit his 39th on Tuesday night, blasted No. 40 in a two-run fifth inning. Soler’s shot traveled a projected 450 feet, according to Statcast, with an exit velocity of 116 mph.

Royals starter Jakob Junis had a shaky inning in the second, giving up four straight hits and three runs. But he settled down and retired 16 of the next 18 hitters he faced. The right-hander went seven-plus innings and gave up seven hits and four runs. He struck out four.