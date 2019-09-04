Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 70 °

McBroom’s 1st RBI, Soler’s 40th HR spark KC

Royals.comSeptember 4, 2019

KANSAS CITY — Ryan McBroom, just acquired on Saturday from the Yankees, delivered his first Major League RBI which got the Royals rolling en route to a 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will go for the three-game sweep on Thursday.

McBroom singled in Hunter Dozier in the fourth inning, cutting Detroit’s lead to 3-1. The Royals added another run in the inning on a wild pitch. McBroom had two hits on the night.

Meanwhile, designated hitter Jorge Soler, who set the franchise single-season record for home runs when he hit his 39th on Tuesday night, blasted No. 40 in a two-run fifth inning. Soler’s shot traveled a projected 450 feet, according to Statcast, with an exit velocity of 116 mph.

Royals starter Jakob Junis had a shaky inning in the second, giving up four straight hits and three runs. But he settled down and retired 16 of the next 18 hitters he faced. The right-hander went seven-plus innings and gave up seven hits and four runs. He struck out four.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Soler become Royals’ homer king in walk...

September 3, 2019 11:35 pm

Duffy’s outing, Mondi’s bat, legs key KC win

September 2, 2019 2:46 pm

Small ball comes up big for Royals in win

August 31, 2019 11:14 pm

Kansas City Royals being sold in deal expecte...

August 30, 2019 5:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

McBroom’s 1st RBI, Soler̵...

KANSAS CITY -- Ryan McBroom, just acquired on Saturday from the Yankees, delivered his first Major L...

September 4, 2019 Comments

KWU Hosts Tabor for Salina Day

Sports News

September 4, 2019

Students Mentoring Students at FHSU

Kansas News

September 4, 2019

Local Volunteers Assisting with Hur...

Top News

September 4, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Students Mentoring Studen...
September 4, 2019Comments
Topless, Holding a Knife
September 4, 2019Comments
West Salina Theft
September 4, 2019Comments
Truck and Chainsaw Theft
September 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH