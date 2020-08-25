McBroom, relay come up clutch vs. Cardinals

Royals manager Mike Matheny has talked all season about the need for his team to learn to win games late.

Ryan McBroom showed how it is done Tuesday night. McBroom rolled a two-out ground-ball single into left field, scoring Hunter Dozier, in the eighth inning, leading the Royals to a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal picked up his seventh save in the win.

But the play of the game came with right-hander Scott Barlow pitching in the bottom of the eighth. With one out and Paul DeJong on first, Yadier Molina just missed hitting a homer to left. The ball caromed off the wall directly to left fielder Whit Merrifield, who threw a strike to shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who threw a one-hop laser to catcher Cam Gallagher to nail DeJong trying to score the tying run.