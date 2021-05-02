Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 58 °

May Most Wanted is Online

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2021

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The April list generated nearly a dozen arrests and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,415 criminals have been caught, and 427 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Real ID Driver’s License Dead...

Kansans will have more time to get a travel-compliant Real ID driver's license -- a lot more time. ...

May 2, 2021 Comments

“Art is Ageless” Website Wins Award

Kansas News

May 2, 2021

May Most Wanted is Online

Kansas News

May 2, 2021

KWU splits with Southwestern as Sit...

Sports News

May 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Art is AgelessR...
May 2, 2021Comments
May Most Wanted is Online
May 2, 2021Comments
Kansas Teen Wins National...
May 1, 2021Comments
COVID UK Variant Confirme...
April 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices