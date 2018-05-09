Salina, KS

Salina May Food Distribution Next Week

May 9, 2018

The next USDA Emergency Food Assistance distribution in Salina is next week. The food distribution will take place in the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park on Wednesday, May 16th, from 12:00 noon – 1:30  p.m.

Items to be distributed include: Canned corn, peanut butter, canned peas, canned apricots, macaroni, canned peaches, dry red beans, applesauce cups, canned pinto beans, canned mixed fruit, canned pears, frozen blueberries, grape juice, tomato soup, and canned tuna.

To be eligible, it is mandatory that recipients meet the established income guidelines and provide proof of residence within Saline County.  Everyone must provide proof of all monthly household income and a valid ID for all people living in the home.  Proof of income can be a photocopy of social security statements, retirement checks, government assistance checks, paycheck stubs, or bank statements showing automatic deposit of checks.  Those who are picking up commodities for someone else must bring a signed note from the individual(s).  Recipients are also encouraged to bring sacks or boxes to carry the commodities home.

NEW MONTHLY INCOME GUIDELINES PER HOUSEHOLD SIZE

HH Size           Income                        HH Size           Income

1                  $1,316                 5                  $3,188

2                  $1,784                6                   $3,656

3                  $2,252                7                   $4,124

4                  $2,720                8                  *$4,592

* For each additional family member add $468.

For more information, contact Sunrise Presbyterian Church commodities line 785-714-0918

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

