Mavericks Get Hard Fought Wins Over Cougars

The Salina South Boys and Girls Basketball Teams were on the road Friday night at Maize South to take on the number three and number two teams in class 5A. Though both Salina teams played well, both ended the night with a hard fought loss.

In the girl’s game, the home team Lady Mavericks hit a quick three pointer to take an early lead, but the Lady Cougars hung tough, and with senior Brooklyn Jordan leading the way from long range, Salina South led 13 – 10 at the end of the first quarter, and 23 – 18 at the half.

The third quarter was the Lady Cougars undoing, though, as they were outscored 18 – 4 and trailed 36 – 27. Salina South fought back and pulled to within two midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they got. The Lady Mavericks won 50 – 42.

Salina South is now 12 – 8 overall , and 6 -4 in league play. Maize South, ranked number three in 5A, climbs to 15 – 1 overall, and 9 -0 in league play.

The boys game was similar. After falling behind early, the Cougars grabbed a brief lead before giving up a couple of late baskets in the first quarter, including a one-handed slam dunk by Cy Stucky and a three pointer at the buzzer by Paxton Scott.

The lead switched hands multiple times throughout the second quarter, with Maize South taking a 36 – 31 lead into halftime.

The Cougars were able to cut the lead to three by the end of the third quarter, with Gavin De Voe and Easton Wilcox leading the way.

The Mavericks hit a couple of quick baskets early in the fourth quarter building an 11 point lead. The Cougars clawed their way back into the game, and cut it down to one possession before Maize South pulled away at the end to a 67 – 58 win.

Salina South is now 13 – 7 overall, and 3 – 7 in league play. Maize South, ranked number two on 5A , climbs to 16 – 3, and 8 -1 in league play.