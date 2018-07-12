Matching Fund Established For Catholic Charities

Anonymous donors have set up a $100,000 donation match grant for all donations made to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas through July 22nd, the date of the 2018 Annual Fundraiser.

“This is a huge opportunity for Catholic Charities,” said Michelle Martin, Executive Director. “This is our only fundraising event, and the money raised is vital in supporting our services and programs for the entire year. Each year, more people come to us in desperate situations, and we do not want to turn them away. It is our goal to provide family strengthening and financial stabilization services. When families are in crises – financial, emotional or physical – they are searching for hope. Many times, Catholic Charities is their last hope.”

Catholic Charities offers 17 different programs for struggling families from offices in Salina, Hays and Manhattan. The addition of the mobile outreach vans at each office, have enabled the agency to reach out to the more rural communities within the 31 counties of the diocese where services are not readily available.

The Catholic Charities Annual Fundraiser will be held at the Salina Country Club from 5:00 – 7:30pm on July 22, 2018. Guests need to RSVP by July 16. The evening will include dinner and a live auction including a Vacation of Your Dreams (2-bedroom condo almost anywhere in the world), six KSU football tickets in the exclusive mezzanine level, New Year’s Eve Condo on the KC Plaza, Deluxe gas fire pit made of stone with reflective glass, a Murder High Reunion Murder Mystery party and several other gourmet dinner parties. A full list with descriptions of the auction items is available at www.ccnks.org.

If you would like to attend the event or donate to the $100,000 match, go to www.ccnks.org , call 785-825-0208 or mail to the address below:

Catholic Charities

Attn: 2018 Fundraiser

PO Box 1366

Salina, KS 67402