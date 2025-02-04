“Match Month” For Area Foundation

Contributions made to an area foundation through the month of February will be matched.

According to the Post Rock Community Foundation, February is Match Month. In 2024, donors helped raise over $70,000 to impact the community between two match events. That impact was then compounded upon generously by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Patterson Family Foundation which resulted in a total impact of $240,000.

This year, the foundation is setting their sights on a goal of $70,000, in a single match event occurring in February. Thanks to the continued generosity of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, donations up to $50,000 made to the Post Rock Community Action Fund during the month of February will be matched 200%. This will help further provide significant impact and growth to the Post Rock Community Foundation’s endowed unrestricted fund.

February also marks the 15th year of the Post Rock Community Foundation. The Post Rock Community Foundation would like to thank their past and current donors and everyone who has supported them over the years.

“At the root of all we do is family. Our families in the Post Rock area benefit from grant projects now, and donations are growing funds for grant projects in the future. Together, we are making a difference in the Post Rock area.” -John Baetz, Board Chair

With donor support, the Post Rock Community Foundation will continue to be empowered to “Impact Today and Transform Tomorrow” while serving Lincoln County and USD #298 and USD #299.

Donations may be mailed to PRCF, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481 or give online at https://postrockcf.org/

Since 2010, the Post Rock Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, PRCF is proud to serve the communities of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and USD 299. For more information, visit www.postrockcf.org