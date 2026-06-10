Evergy Crews Working 24 / 7

Severe thunderstorms and hurricane-strength winds resulted in severe damage to Evergy’s Kansas service areas, with the most significant damage along I-70 from Salina to Topeka.

According to the power company, significant progress has been made today by Evergy crews and contractors, restoring power to 75% of the 118,000 customers that have been impacted.

Damage includes 500 snapped or damaged utility poles that require complete replacement, with 200 of those poles in Salina alone. And working conditions are challenging, with teams working in water-logged fields and roads, and in areas littered with fallen trees and storm debris.

As crews complete restoration in one area, they will continue to join teams already working around the clock in the areas where infrastructure suffered the most severe damage, including Salina, Abilene and surrounding towns.

They understand that being without power is always a hardship, and with more storms in the forecast, we are working as efficiently and safely as possible to get the lights (and the air conditioning) back on.

They will continue to work around the clock until everyone’s power is restored.

If you see a downed power line, stay at least 30 feet away and assume that it is energized. Call 911 immediately, then contact Evergy.