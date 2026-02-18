Match Madness will Help Local Charities Grow

Coming up next month, it will be a day to learn about local charities and a day to help them grow.

Jessica Martin President and Executive Director at the Greater Salina Community Foundation tells KSAL News that Match Madness is a one day event with a long lasting impact.

Match Madness will be held Thursday, March 12th, at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The Foundation will be collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:

Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 12, 2026.

This will be the 15th year of Match Madness, and they have $315,000 in matching funds to share.

Donation Station

Enjoy Food Trucks

Nonprofit Booths

Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest

Free Snacks

This year 106 non-profits are participating while 79 charities will be at the Fieldhouse for Match Madness.