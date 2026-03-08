Match Madness is Thursday

The madness will take over the Salina Fieldhouse later this week. Match Madness, Salina’s single biggest day of giving, is all day Thursday.

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will again host Salina’s annual Match Madness giving day, for the 15th year in a row. On this one day, donations to any of the participating charities will be matched up to 50%.

All donations made on this one day will go to each charity’s permanent endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds. Plus, every gift to a nonprofit’s endowed fund will be matched (proportionally, up to 50%) with a cash grant that the charity can access instantly to meet immediate needs.

This year, there are $315,000 in matching funds, thanks to the generosity of private donors. There will be 106 non-profits participating, with 79 at the Fieldhouse for the event.

Donors can give three different ways:

Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 12, 2026.

Match Madness will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 12th with events being held throughout the day! Donation Station

Enjoy Food Trucks

Nonprofit Booths

Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest

Free Snacks All Saline County 5 th graders will also attend Match Madness for the third year in a row. Each student is equipped with $10 to contribute to the endowed fund of their favorite nonprofit. The $10 is provided by local donors, giving students the opportunity to learn about philanthropy and the nonprofit organizations in our community.

In 2025 a record breaking amount, over $818,00, was pledged at Match Madness.

_ _ _

Visit the Match Madness website, www.matchmadnessgscf.org, to learn more about the 106 nonprofits participating this year and view live donation updates on the day of the event.