Marshals Seeking Escaped Kansas Sex Offender

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a dangerous sex offender who escaped June 30 from a state mental hospital in Kansas.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, 42-year-old John Freeman Colt was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. He was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

After his criminal sentence was completed, the State of Kansas courts deemed him a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released. He was indefinitely civilly committed and sent to the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007, where he has resided until the escape.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The morning of his escape he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping. He was then able to convince a new staff worker who he targeted that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out.

Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates. Several hours passed before staff noticed he was missing and alerted the Pawnee County Sheriffs Office.

After escaping, Colt received a ride from a local farmer to the town of Larned. From there he rode to Scott City on a motorcycle he’d purchased prior to his escape with the help of an accomplice. While his whereabouts are currently unknown, he may be traveling or camping in or around state or national parks throughout Colorado, Missouri New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas or Utah.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.” Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King said, “It has always been priority one to keep a clear line of communication, so no information or leads are lost in the search for the fugitive. We have had a great relationship with the U.S. Marshals Service, and everyone is working together to bring this individual back where he is supposed to be.”

Colt stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart with the letters BH on his left arm. He should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement, the USMS at 1877-WANTED2 or send information to the U.S. Marshals via the USMS Tips app.

