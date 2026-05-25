A Day to Remember and Honor

Salina residents gathered Monday at the Sunset Park War Memorial to honor the nation’s fallen heroes during the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

People of all ages attended the event to remember the sacrifices made by those who died protecting the country’s freedoms. Members of the Color Guard proudly displayed the American flag, while the Honor Guard and Army buglers also took part in the ceremony.

City Commissioner Jerry Ivey Jr. said each fallen service member left behind friends, family members and futures they placed second to defending the nation.

“The names on the Sunset War Memorial are not strangers to us,” Ivey said. “They are our friends, family and classmates. Today, we remember not only how they died, but how they lived.”

Ivey also recognized veterans who returned home from service, saying they continue to carry unseen memories and sacrifices.

Located in Sunset Park, the Sunset War Memorial honors local soldiers who gave their lives in service to the country. Each engraved brick bears the name of a fallen service member, serving as a lasting reminder of their sacrifice and the freedoms they helped protect.