MARSHALL EARNS WEEK 3 KCAC POTW HONORS

LINDSBORG, KAN. – Khyree Marshall has earned this week’s KCAC Football Defensive Player of the Week honors the conference office announced Monday. Marshall was selected for his performance on September 14 against Tabor College by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Marshall was all over the place for the Swedes recording not one, but two interceptions including a one-handed, toe-tapper on the Bethany five-yard line to prevent Tabor from scoring. The Swedes went on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown after that interception.

Defensive Player of the Week

Khyree Marshall – Bethany College

6-1 | 210 lbs. | Sr. | LB | North Versailles, Pa.