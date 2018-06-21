Marshall Defends Immigration Policy

Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall participated in a teleconference with a group on constituents concerned about immigration issues.

Over a dozen people gathered inside the First District Congressman’s Office in Salina. They asked Marshall a wide range of question related to immigration, primarily on the issue of children being separated from their families.

Marshall cited some statistics he said he received from the Department of Homeland Security. “A very large number of these children in captivity are not the children of parents, but they are imposters,” Marshall said.

Marshall said he believes we have “come a long, long, way” when it comes to immigration.

While he empathizes with families who have been separated, Marshall said border security is the primary concern

Along with being challenged about his stance on immigration, Marshall was also challenged on President Trump. He staunchly defended Trump, calling him a “brilliant person” who has “taken the country in the right direction”.

Marshall indicated he was upbeat about voting on immigration legislation later in the day on Thursday.

The first of two Republican immigration bills went down to defeat in the House. More than 40 Republicans joined Democrats in rejecting the hardline measure.

A vote on a second more moderate bill also had been scheduled for Thursday, but it’s being postponed until Friday.

Republican leaders say they want to give members a little more time to read the second bill. GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan said both measures would go a long way toward ensuring border security and fixing a broken immigration system.