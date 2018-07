Kansas First District Congressman Roger Marshall is calling the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plan to provide aid to farmers harmed by retaliatory trade actions short-term relief.

The USDA plans to authorize 12-billion-dollars in programs to assist farmers starting in September. Marshall says the programs will help Kansas farmers who have been hurt by tariffs.

The programs will cover several products including pork, corn, wheat, sorghum and soybeans.

Source: MetroSource News