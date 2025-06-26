Market Shop Owner Jim Loader Retiring After 25 Years

After 25 years of serving the Salina community, local business owner Jim Loader has announced his retirement and plans to close a major chapter in his life. Loader, who opened Market Shop in 2000 at the corner of Santa Fe and Iron, says the time has come to pursue new adventures outside the retail world.

“I’ve always loved the retail sector,” Loader said. “Running Market Shop has been a wonderful experience, but I’m ready to travel, volunteer, and enjoy life in a different way.”

Market Shop quickly became known for its unique selection of gifts and collectibles. Loader launched the store after working for his father but wanted to carve out his own path. Over the years, the shop has weathered economic events, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Despite the challenges, Loader says the support from the Salina community — particularly in the downtown area — has always been strong.

“The atmosphere downtown is amazing. I’ll definitely miss the people,” he said. “But it’s time to move forward.”

Market Shop will remain open through the 2025 Christmas season under Jim’s ownership, unless the business is sold before this.

As he prepares for retirement, Loader says he’s grateful for the relationships built over the years and the memories made on Santa Fe Ave.