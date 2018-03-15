Salina, KS

Marion Historic Hotel Named Most Famous in Kansas

Skyler HembreeMarch 15, 2018

House Beautiful magazine has named Marion’s historic Elgin Hotel the Most Famous Hotel in Kansas.

This comes less than two years after Jeremy and Tammy Ensey bought and renovated the hotel. The Enseys purchased the Elgin in 2016 and dubbed it the “finest fully-renovated 19th-century historic boutique hotel in Kansas.”

The hotel, located between Wichita and Kansas City, features a 1,200-square-foot Victorian ballroom, conference room, library, and game lounge for weddings and other gatherings.

There are also five living rooms, verandah, covered porch, and fitness center. The 12 suites include features such as ensuite bathrooms, docking stations, streaming TVs, and hot tubs.

