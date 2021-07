Two People from Marion were killed in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate-135 near Newton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a car was traveling on I-135 on Saturday afternoon when it crossed the center median and collided with a semi.

The two people in the car, 71-year-old Raymond Bina and 65-year-old Denise Bina, both from Marion, died at the scene.The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along I-135 in Harvey County, 2 miles south of Newton.