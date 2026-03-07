March Most Wanted Online

The new March list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include criminal use of a weapon, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, stalking, intimidation of a witness, felony fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.