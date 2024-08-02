“Manufacturing Express” Tour Arrives in Salina

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) arrived Friday in Salina to celebrate manufacturing employees who ” help build, power and feed the world.” The organization hosted an event at the Great Plains Manufacturing Equipment Facility on S 9th Street.

The “Manufacturing Express” tour is the largest member initiative, that traveling 10,000+ miles and visiting more than 80 manufacturing industries across the nation.

Great Plains Manager of Operations Chris Montgomery told KSAL News he is grateful for the tour as it “helps promote the Great Plains industries across Central Kansas.” Employment growth is another beneficiary that AEM does in their mission on the tour.

Senior Vice President Government & Industry Relations for AEM, Kip Eidenberg tells KSAL News he wants to remind people of the impact they make.

AEM celebrates and honors all of the manufacturing employees for their hard work. Eidenberg says he wants to implement policies that will help the manufacturing industries create family sustaining jobs and invest in various communities.

The policies Eidenberg is pushing for are better infrastructure, trade, sustainable internet and more emphasis on apprenticeship programs. He also mentions AEM is propelling for more immigration jobs and that this tour will help fix those issues.

Visitors were able to draw their names for various prizes including a chance to win a Ford F-150. The Manufacturing Challenge, an industry-themed online game, is available to play at each stop and online for a chance to win the grand prize.

The AEM “Manufacturing Express” tour launched July 1st in Knoxville, IA. Since then, they have traveled through the Midwest and are ending their tour in October.