Manor Goal Within Reach

The finish line is within reach for Salina Presbyterian Manor’s $10-million expansion campaign, and in need of a little help.

According to the organization, as Salina’s only nonprofit retirement community, Salina Presbyterian Manor provides the full continuum of care for aging adults, offering variety, choice, and the freedom to enjoy life on one’s own terms.

“It’s the only place in town that has comprehensive care–from entry to your last breath, they take care of you,” says Salina resident Dick Brown.

The Preserving Legacies, Enriching Lives Campaign will improve the quality of life for current and future Salina Presbyterian residents with renovations of the front entrance and surrounding commons, the dining and service areas, and the addition of a wellness center, among other features (see the attached campaign outline for further renovation details).

“Our residents and their families told us in a recent survey that our campus needs updates” said Jenni Jones, Director of Giving. “The goal of this expansion campaign is to make sure our current residents live well and age well…and that future residents enjoy the same benefits.”

To date, the campaign has raised $8.5 million and has included more than 200 donors, with charitable gifts ranging from $5 to $1.5 million. But they still need help to get over the finish line.

The goal is to reach $10 Million to secure the final funding for the campaign’s completion.

They can only reach this goal with the help of the greater Salina community. Whether you are nearing retirement age, you have a loved one at Salina Presbyterian, or you care deeply about the Salina community – you understand that all Salina residents deserve to age comfortably and with dignity.

Gifts of any size can be made, from cash gifts to qualified retirement plan assets, and planned giving methods.

To discuss giving options and lend your support, visit the campaign website or contact Jenni Jones at 785-342-0410 or by email at [email protected].

Salina Presbyterian Manor has been serving Saline County since 1980 with independent and assisted living, long term care, memory care, and short-term rehabilitation. Learn more at SalinaPresbyterianManor.org

_ _ _