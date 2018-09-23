Manhattan Man Shot and Killed

A Manhattan man was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Saturday night at around 7:45 dispatch received a call of an unresponsive individual in the 1400 block of Vista Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old male with life-threatening injuries, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male, Felix K Flores of Manhattan, was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan then life-flighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka where he later died.

21-year-old Gregoria Baez of Manhattan was arrested in connection on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Baez is in the Riley County Jail on a $20,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.