Manhattan Man Nabbed in “Operation Restore Justice”

A couple of arrests in Kansas are among 205 child sexual abuse offenders caught in a nationwide crackdown dubbed “Operation Restore Justice”.

According to the FBI, In the District of Kansas, two individuals were arrested and charged with federal crimes, including:

Christopher Davis, 39, of Wellington was indicted on four counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography

Christopher Slattery, 42, of Manhattan was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child pornography

Others arrested around the country are alleged to have committed various crimes including the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material, online enticement and transportation of minors, and child sex trafficking.

The agency says the operation resulted in the rescue of 115 children. The coordinated effort was executed over the course of five days by all 55 FBI field offices, the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section in the Department’s Criminal Division, and United States Attorney’s Offices around the country.