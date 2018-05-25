Manhattan Man Banned From Operating Limo Service

A Manhattan man has been banned from operating a vehicle transportation service in Kansas and ordered to repay consumers after being found in violation of Kansas consumer protection laws.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Pete Knippenberg, who does business as Light It Up, LLC, and Light It Up Limousines, has been permanently prohibited from operating a vehicle transportation service within the State of Kansas. Knippenberg was also ordered to pay $665 restitution to three consumers, as well as pay a civil penalty and reimburse the attorney general’s office for the cost of its investigation.

District Judge Jeff Elder entered the judgment Tuesday in Pottawatomie County District Court after Kinppenberg failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office in March.

Schmidt had accused Knippenberg of engaging in the sale of limousine and party bus transportation services, accepting payment from consumers, and then failing to provide the service or refund consumers’ money.