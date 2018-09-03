Salina, KS

Manhattan Firefighter Mourned

September 3, 2018

The Manhattan Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters.

The agency reported via social media “a beloved member of our Department, Captain Wayne Braun, died on Sunday afternoon after battling cancer for over two years.”

The Riley County Police Department offered condolences via social media as well.  “Rest In Peace Captain Braun. The Manhattan community has lost a brave firefighter who fought until the end with integrity. We are honored to have worked with you serving this city.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

 

