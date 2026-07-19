Managing Summer Energy Costs

As summer temperatures rise, many look for ways to manage household energy costs.

Kansas Gas Service encourages customers to focus on simple steps that can improve efficiency and help reduce overall energy use.

According to the Kansas utility company, Customers can take control of their energy costs by making a few simple adjustments at home:

Limit A/C Competition with Appliances: By running dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances after dark, you can reduce stress on your cooling system.

Keep Cool Air In: Seal doors and windows with weather stripping and/or caulking to keep cool air in and warm air out. Consider closing your drapes or blinds to block the sunlight.

Maintain Natural Gas Appliances: When heating or cooling systems are serviced and cleaned properly, they operate more safely and efficiently. This helps them last longer and lowers your monthly bill.

Reduce Water Heater Temperatures: Lower the temperature of your water heater to 120 degrees.

Installing a Low Flow Shower Head: This causes less water to be used, which can use less energy from your water heater.

Change Direction of Ceiling Fans: Adjust ceiling fans so they are rotating counterclockwise. This will push air downward to create the wind-chill effect.

Kansas Natural Gas offers a variety of programs to help customers manage natural gas bills, including payment arrangements. More information is available at kansasgasservice.com/cares.