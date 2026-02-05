Managing Body Condition For Calving Season

It’s a question that many cattle producers often ponder: Is it more costly to have fat or thin cows in the herd, and how should they manage the problem?

On a recent episode of the Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast, Kansas State University experts discussed whether producers should be more concerned with a fat or a thin cow at the end of the calving season.

The consensus? The team agreed that thin cows are more costly due to potential calving difficulties and a longer infertility window between calving cycles, but “it depends on where we are in the production cycle,” K-State veterinarian Bob Larson said.

“If we are late in pregnancy, we are headed into calving because I would rather cows be a little thin,” he said.

Larson said thin cows in the herd produce less colostrum, which can affect the calf. The specialists note that if low body-conditioning scores are uncommon in the herd and there are cows with scores of 3 or 4, producers should bring them in for a closer look.

The possibility of a health issue in thin cows is more likely than in fat cows.

The experts noted that if producers are having difficulty with thin cows, it will take approximately 30-60 days to see a change, assuming a daily gain of two pounds.

“You’re going to take at least 30 to 60 days to effectively change them,” said Jason Warner, an associate professor of animal sciences, and extension beef specialist. “Can I get a cow to gain two pounds a day? Yes, but that does take a lot of energy to be able to do that.”

The K-State experts encourage producers to spend extra time checking on their thin cows to ensure there are no health concerns causing the issue. Being aware of the nutritional value of rations will also help when managing thin cows.

To learn more about managing body conditioning for cows or to learn more from the beef cattle experts, check out the BCI Cattle Chat podcast. For questions, reach out on social media or email to [email protected].