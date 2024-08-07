Man Wrecks Truck Avoiding an Animal

A man swerves his pickup into a ditch after avoiding an animal.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News, yesterday morning a 38-year old male was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram work truck on the K-140 Highway, Milepost 17 going west of Brookville Rd.

The driver noticed an animal and attempted to miss it, losing control going into a ditch. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Salina Regional for treatment.

The car did not roll over but was significantly damaged.