Man Wanted for Warrants Arrested After Short Chase

Jeremy BohnOctober 31, 2018

A Salina man tried to elude police arrest on a bicycle resulting in a short chase before his eventual arrest.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement received a tip that a man with five warrants was at Casey’s General Store, 1100 E. Iron at 9:20 p.m., Tuesday night.

There, police observed 39-year-old DeAndre Finch sitting on a bike. When police approached, Finch took off on the bike with law enforcement following on foot.

The short pursuit ended in the 100 block of S. Connecticut, after Finch ditched the bike, tried to jump over fence, however, fell on the ground.

Forrester says that Finch was arrested on felony obstruction.  Finch also now faces charges for the five warrants out for his arrest, three of which were felonies.

Finch was on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted.

