Man Turns Himself In, Charged with Attempted Murder

A man turned himself in after fleeing from authorities and allegedly attempting to kill an acquaintance.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on October 13th at 1:15 am, a deputy attempted to stop a Chevy Silverado pickup truck for going 80mph on a 40mph zone, in the area of Old 40 Highway and State St. The suspect did not comply and fled. The deputy called off the pursuit due to dust from the gravel road.

As authorities were actively looking for the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1:30 am from a 51-year old man from Ellinwood, who reported he had been a passenger during the chase. He told the suspect he wanted to be dropped off. When he got out of the pickup, the suspect threatened to kill him and ran him over in the 2500 block of S. Muir Rd.

The victim survived and hid in a field. He was later transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

On October 24th, the suspect turned himself in at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested 30-year old Wyatt Stimatze from Little River. Soldan said they had warrant for his arrest. Stimatze is facing charges of:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Reckless Driving

Kidnapping

Criminal Threat

Flee and Elude

A bond was set on Stimatze for $250,000.