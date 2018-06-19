Man Steals Vehicle, Then Gets Arrested

A Salina man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle from an acquaintance.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that a vehicle was stolen from a central Salina residence shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Before the call to authorities, the suspect was allegedly involved in an argument with a known acquaintance–who had a protection order against the suspect. The suspect then left with the victim’s 2010 Buick Enclave valued at $10,000.

The suspect and stolen vehicle were later located in the 1300 block of Cheyenne at just before 4 p.m.

Police arrested 29-year-old Salina man, Daniel Rondan and was charged with felony theft and violation of a protection order.

The Buick was recovered undamaged.