Man Steals Phone and Locks Himself in a Vehicle before Arrest

A man is arrested after stealing a phone from a woman and locking himself in a vehicle.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at about 9 am, a verbal argument between a 23-year old woman and 21-year old man occurred at a residence in the 600 block of S. 10th. Allegedly, the woman attempted to call her friends during the argument but the man forcefully took her phone, left the house and locked himself in a vehicle.

Shortly after, authorities arrived and located the man inside the vehicle. Officers got him out and arrested, Thia Honore without incident. Honore is facing a charge of robbery.

Feldman stated, both the woman and Honore live at the home.