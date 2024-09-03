Man Steals Pepperoni and Cash

A Salina man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing snacks and cash.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, this morning two city custodial employees for the Police Department reported to authorities about their car being broken into. The custodians arrived at 1:30 am for their cleaning duties and finished an hour later noticing one of their cars had been burglarized.

Surveillance video caught the man entering the 34-year old woman’s car. The suspect took $7 in cash and a large package of Hormel pepperoni. Total loss was $26.99.

Officers located and arrested 48-year old Christopher McCarter, in the 100 block of N Sante Fe with the stolen items.

McCarter is facing charges of burglary and theft.