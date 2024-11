Salina Police Department arrested a man after he purposely started a fire.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon, a man started a fire at 2925 South 9th Street, which was near the former Red Lobster restaurant. Police arrived after the Salina Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Officers arrested 45-year old, Zachary Wallat without incident. He told police he started the fire to “stay warm.”

A bench and concrete were damaged. Wallat is facing a charge of arson.