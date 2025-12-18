Man Starts Fire at Grocery Store

A Sedgwick man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in the back of a Salina grocery store.

Salina Police first responders were called at 9:45 Wednesday night to the report of a fire at the Dillons grocery store at 1235 E Cloud.

The first crews on scene determined there was a fire in a back storage room. They were able to extinguish the fire, which was located on a pallet containing laundry detergent and toilet paper.

Review of store video showed the fire was started by a contract employee. Police say 19-year-old Justin Burgess of Sedgwick used a lighter to set the pallet on fire.

Burgess was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Aggravated arson

Criminal damage to property; Felony

Damage is listed at over $1,000.

There were no injuries, but the store did close early.